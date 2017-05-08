Fotofabrika Festival – One Photo Says More Than Hundreds of Words

The 4th edition of the Fotofabrika festival for contemporary photography is taking place in Sofia in the period May 2 – July 23, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

The platform presents photography as art and a social zone which is part of the modern urban environment. This year’s forum is entitled Closer.

The exhibition of Stoyan Nenov, the first Bulgarian photo reporter with a Pulitzer Prize was presented on Tuesday. At the same time the now traditional open door exhibition with photos of Reuters and Getty Images along the Bridge of Love at the National Palace of Culture can be seen with a selection of Closer shots.

Laureates of numerous prized for photo journalism – Alex Majoli and Cristina Garcia Rodero will be exclusive guests to the event. Its big unveiling will be on May 9 at Sofia City Art Gallery, when one of contemporary photography’s gurus Alex Majoli will present his exhibition, named Me, Myself & EU.

The Art Center Bankya will display the incredible 1/320 exhibition of Reuters photojournalist Stoyan Nenov in the period May 2 -14. The man is also the first Bulgarian awarded with Pulitzer. He has focused on people in motion, covering the drama of immigrants arriving to Europe.

The Festival’s program envisages three major exhibitions and over ten accompanying events.

Besides Me, Myself & EU exhibition in the period May 9 – June 18, there will be another big surprise – a display of 30 of the most interesting photos of one of global humanity photography’s emblematic names – Robert Doisneau from the period 1945 – 1978. The place will be the Regional History Museum and the timeframe – May 15 – June 15.

The Vaska Emanuilova Gallery will host on May 15 – 28 the most provocative exhibition within the festival’s frameworks – Prof. Linn Schroeder’s Self-Portrait with Twins and One Breast, including a single photo only. The author will meet her audience in person at the gallery on May 20.