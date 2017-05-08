Tarek Mohamed Wins Another Title For Bulgaria at European Wrestling Championships in Novi Sad

Bulgaria’s athlete Tarek Mohamed Abdelslam won another title for that country at the European Wrestling Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia, BNR reported.

He defeated 4:1 Russian athlete Chingiz Labazanov at the 75 kilogram Greco-Roman style contest. Labazanove became world champion back in 2014.

