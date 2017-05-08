First Evacuations Begin from Damascus Rebel District
photo: pixabay.com
Syrian rebels and their families began leaving a northern district of the capital on Monday, state television said, in the first evacuations from Damascus in the country's six-year war, reported AFP.
"Armed men and some of their families have begun leaving Barzeh on 40 buses heading towards northern Syria," the station said in a news alert.
