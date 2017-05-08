Heavy Thundery Showers Around Noon and in the Afternoon at Many Places

Scattered clouds in the morning hours decreasing to mostly sunny weather at some places. This was announced by Anna Dyakova, meteorologist on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences for FOCUS News Agency .



Around noon and in the afternoon clouds will increase again with brief at times heavy thundery showers at many places. Hail possible. Light in the Danube plain to moderate wind from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures predominately between 18°C and 23°C.



Thick cloud cover will prevail along the Black Sea Coast with brief at times heavy thundery showers around noon and in the afternoon. Moderate wind from the west in the morning becoming southwesterly later in the day. Maximum temperatures between 16°C and 20°C. Sea water temperature is 15°-17°C.



There will be thick cloud cover in the mountains with thundery showers. Spells of snow over 2500 m. Moderate to strong northwest wind. Maximum temperature at 1200 m about 11°C, at 2000 m - about 6°C.



The atmospheric pressure will remain below the average for May.