3D Mapping Show in Sofia on Europe Day
On May 9, the Europe Day, at 21:30 p.m. the Information Desk of the European Parliament for Bulgaria and the European Commission in Bulgaria will present a sound and luminous 3D mapping show “Europe – your home”.
The place will be at “Alexander I” square on the building of the National gallery.
The project “Europe – your home” is made in partnership with Sofia Municipality. People could watch it live on the websites and Facebook pages of the Information Desk of EP and the European Commission in Bulgaria.
More about the event see here: https://www.facebook.com/events/153827538485457/
