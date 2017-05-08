Dimitar Glavchev To Attend Ceremony of Raising the EU Flag

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | May 8, 2017, Monday // 13:29| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Dimitar Glavchev To Attend Ceremony of Raising the EU Flag pixabay.com

The Chairman of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Dimitar Glavchev and some members of the Parliament are going to attend the festive ceremony of  raising the flag of the European Union. That announced the Presidency Press Centre, reported Focus News Agency.

The ritual which marks the Europe Day will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., on May 9 2017, in front of the President institution. 

Tags: Dimitar Glavchev, European Union, Europe Day
