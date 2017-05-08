Rumen Radev: There Is No Europe Without France

Bulgaria: Rumen Radev: There Is No Europe Without France Photo: EPA/BGNES

The Bulgarian President Rumen Radev congratulate the new elected French president Emmanuel Macron with Facebook and Twitter publications, reported BGNES.

“I congratulate Emmanuel Macron on his conclusive winning in the presidents elections! There is no Europe without France. The French vote declares his relation to our common values: freedom, solidarity, unity in diversity and shared responsibilities for the common EU future.

I believe that Macron will put his political energy in the strengthening of the unity of the European Union, which is challenged today”, said Rumen Radev. 

