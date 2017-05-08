Report of Bulgarian EU Council Presidency Reveals Fatal Delay in Preparation

8 months before Bulgaria officially to take the rotary Presidency of the Council of the European Union, a Report of the ex competent Prime Minister Denitsa Zlateva reveals a fatal delay in the preparation. That reported BGNES.

The renovations of the two main locations where the most of the forums and meetings of the representatives of the EU Member states will be conducted – NDK and Home №2 of “Boyana” Residence, are stuck.



The suitable hotels for hosting the delegations in Sofia could be with less capacity, 300 people more are needed because the staff of the public administration is not enough.

These are only a few of the Report “Zlateva”’s conclusions, informed a BGNES reporter.

It is already clear that the renovation of the “Boyana” Residence Home 2 will cost more 5 million Leva over the planned money.

On Thursday, the Presidency will vote the third government of Boyko Borisov in which the competent minister of EU Council Presidency is Lilyana Pavlova.