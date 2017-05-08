Report of Bulgarian EU Council Presidency Reveals Fatal Delay in Preparation

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | May 8, 2017, Monday // 13:03| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Report of Bulgarian EU Council Presidency Reveals Fatal Delay in Preparation Photo: EPA/BGNES

8 months before Bulgaria officially to take the rotary Presidency of the Council of the European Union, a Report of the ex competent Prime Minister Denitsa Zlateva reveals a fatal delay in the preparation. That reported BGNES.

The renovations of the two main locations where the most of the forums and meetings of the representatives of  the EU Member states will be conducted – NDK and Home №2 of “Boyana” Residence, are stuck.

The suitable hotels for hosting the delegations in Sofia could be with less capacity, 300 people more are needed because the staff of the public administration is not enough.

These are only a few of the Report “Zlateva”’s conclusions, informed a BGNES reporter.

It is already clear that the renovation of the “Boyana” Residence Home 2 will cost more 5 million Leva over the planned money.

On Thursday, the Presidency will vote the third government of Boyko Borisov in which the competent minister of  EU Council Presidency is Lilyana Pavlova. 

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Denitsa Zlateva, NDK, Home №2 of “Boyana” Residence, report, Lilyana Pavlova
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria