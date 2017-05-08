Iliyana Raeva: Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics Group Seen as Biggest Favourite

“The Bulgarian rhythmic gymnastics group and their compositions are clearly the strongest worldwide. The group is currently seen as the biggest favourite but I should also say that they shouldn’t have made such a mistakes. We have very classy and well-prepared gymnasts and we all make everything possible for them to be on that high level”.

That said the President of the Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Iliyana Raeva after the final of the World cup at “Arena Armeec” Sofia, according to a BGNES’ reporter.

The Bulgarians won the gold in the all-around from the World Cup, and two silver medals for separate combinations.