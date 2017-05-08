Boyko Borisov Congratulate Macron

Bulgaria: Boyko Borisov Congratulate Macron Photo: EPA/BGNES

The Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov send a complimentary telegram to Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him to the conclusive result in the French President elections,  informed the government Press Service, reported Dnevnik.

Borisov pointed that the support to Macron confirmed the desire of the French people for the conservation of the European value and democracy.

“I certainly believe that relations between Bulgaria and France will continue to develop dynamic for the prosperity of our communities in the united and strong Europe”, wrote the Bulgarian premier. 

Tags: Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Emmanuel Macron, Bulgaria, France
