MIA: 3 Died, 40 Injured in Car Accidents in Past 24-hour
May 8, 2017, Monday
pixabay.com
Business
Three people died, and 40 are injured in twenty heavy accidents on the road in the past 24-hour. The life of five of the injured is threatened. This announced the MIA's (the Ministry of Internal Affairs) Press Centre, reported Focus News Agency.
In Sofia are registered 51 slight and one severe road accidents.
From the beginning of the year, by car accidents in Bulgaria are killed 168 people, and 2258 are injured.
