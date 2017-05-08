Commissar Tencho Tenev: I Recommend Drivers To Be More Careful Today
Photo: EPA/BGNES
“Because of the big homecoming today, I recommend to people to drive more carefully and to hold the needed distance on the road”, said the commissar Tencho Tenev, the Chief of the Traffic Police Department, for Focus News Agency.
He also explained that 80 percent of the road incidents in Sofia are due to a non-compliance with the distance and with the speed.
Tenev recommended to drive under the identified speed so as to have more time for a reaction.
