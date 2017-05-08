Crossway Named on Aleko Konstantinov Found in Chicago, USA

Bulgaria: Crossway Named on Aleko Konstantinov Found in Chicago, USA

On May 7, In Chicago, USA was found a crossway named on the Bulgarian writer of the feuilleton “To Chicago and Back”and activist, Aleko Konstantinov, reported bTV.

The idea came years ago, and for the realization helped the Bulgarian consulate in the American city, said the writer Simeon Gasparov, who is living in Chicago for years.

He, together with one of the most bright members of the Bulgarian community in Chicago – thedeceased writer Georgi Vitanov-Bogat, found a club supporting the Bulgarian writers abroad.

Today this is the Union of the Bulgarian writers in the USA which took the initiative for the crossway.

“The Americans were happy with the idea for the new crossway”, said also Gasparov.

In 2017 we mark 120 years of Aleko Konstantinov’s killing. 

