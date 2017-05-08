European and World Leaders Cheer The New French President

May 8, 2017, Monday
Congratulations from all over the world to the new French President Macron continue, reported BNR.

The first one was German Chancellor Angela Merkel. In a phone talking with her, Macron said he planned to visit Berlin shortly, according to Reuters.

Trump said his congratulations in Tweeter as he looked forward to working with him.

Jean-Claide Juncker, president of the European Commission, told Macron: “I am delighted that the ideas you defended of a strong and progressive Europe, which protects all its citizens, will be those that you will carry into your presidency.”

In his sayings, the Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that China wants to work for increasing of the strategic partnership with France, according to BNR. 

