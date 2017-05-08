Hot Water Stops in Half Sofia till May 19

The half part of Sofia remains without hot water from today to May 19, reported BNR.

The reason is a renovation in the heating ducts which deflated in winter and people in many regions were without heat in their homes.

If you are living in the neighborhoods “Druzba” 1,2, “Mladost”, “Darvenitsa”, “Musagenitsa”, “Vitosha” and “Student city”, you have to find alternative sources of hot water for the next 10 days.

“Iztok”, “Izgrev”, “Dianabad”, “Lozenets”, “Geo Milev”, “Yavorov” and “Poduene” will also be concerned.

Boilers will also be needed in “Reduta”, “Slatina” and “Poligona”. Not only in May, but also in the first half of August the same subscribers of TETS “East Sofia” will not have hot water.

The information is announced on the Heating website, it is promised that accounts will not be charged for the renovation period. 

