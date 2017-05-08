The Leader of ISIS in Afghanistan Killed

The leader of a local affiliate of the Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorosan, or ISIS-K, Sheikh Abdul Hasib was killed, said the president Ashraf Gani, quoted by France Press Agency, reported Dnevnik.

Hasib was chosen for the post last year when Haiz Said Han died in air strike by an American drone. It is believed that by his ordering, many huge attacks were organized, including those in March against a military hospital in Kabul, done by soldiers disguised as doctors.

The American army claimed that the leader of ISIS in Afghanistan Abdul Hasib is killed in a military operation in the end of April.

In the operation are killed a couple more commanders and 35 soldiers of the terroristic group, according tothe press release of the American army in Afghanistan.