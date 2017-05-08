International Red Cross Day Marked In Bulgaria Today

On May 8, every year the whole world celebrate the International Red Cross Day and Red crescent.

As a part of the celebration, with 96 volunteers, members and over 450 000 employees from 190 countries, Bulgarian Red Cross will also mark the holiday, according to BGNES.

For the first time the organization is handing a Honorary sign of humanity to people who were saving people’s lives risking their own – a doctor, a firefighter, a police officer, a mountain and water safeguard.