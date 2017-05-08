Heavy Traffic Expected Today
A serious traffic is expected on the main roads in Bulgaria today - on the last holiday day after St. George’s Day, reported Dnevnik.
The traffic will eventually be heavier than on the May 1 because many Bulgarian people merged the two vacations together. The traffic police forces and the Traffic Infrastructure Agency organized the traffic so as to be easier.
Trucks over 12 tons from 14:00 to 20:00 are not allowed to be on thehighway and a part of the main roads in the country.
Cars which will be entering Sofia trough Vladaya will use both lanes today.
Intensive traffic is expected at the entrances of Sofia on the “Trakya”, “Hemus”, “Struma” highways and on the main E-79 road.
On all heavy roads will be maximal police presence, announced the Bulgarian Traffic Police Control.
