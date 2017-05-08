Macron Is The Elected French President

Politics | May 8, 2017, Monday // 07:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Macron Is The Elected French President Emmanuel Macron Facebook profile

Emmanuel Macron, the 39-year-old politician who found a political party just a year ago, was elected French President on Sunday, defeating Marine Le Pen, far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union. That reported Reuters.

Macron had topped 66 percent just under 34 percent for Le Pen. Even with this performance for the National Front, a party with anti-immigrant government which pointed the scale of the divisions that Macron has to heal now, was a record.

Macron's wife, Katia Dienudonné, is a 35-year-old immigrant from Haiti. Reported from Reuters, after the victory rally she said: "He stands for the change I've wanted since I arrived in France in 1985 - openness, diversity, without stigmatizing anyone ... I've voted for the left in the past and been disappointed."

Macron is the eighth and the youngest president of France's Fifth Republic when he moves into the Elysee Palace after his inauguration following weekend.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Macron, French President, Marine Le Pen, Elysee Palace
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria