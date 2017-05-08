Macron Is The Elected French President

Emmanuel Macron, the 39-year-old politician who found a political party just a year ago, was elected French President on Sunday, defeating Marine Le Pen, far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union. That reported Reuters.

Macron had topped 66 percent just under 34 percent for Le Pen. Even with this performance for the National Front, a party with anti-immigrant government which pointed the scale of the divisions that Macron has to heal now, was a record.

Macron's wife, Katia Dienudonné, is a 35-year-old immigrant from Haiti. Reported from Reuters, after the victory rally she said: "He stands for the change I've wanted since I arrived in France in 1985 - openness, diversity, without stigmatizing anyone ... I've voted for the left in the past and been disappointed."

Macron is the eighth and the youngest president of France's Fifth Republic when he moves into the Elysee Palace after his inauguration following weekend.