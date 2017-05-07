Turkey’s New Indigenous Drones Set to be Used in Anti-Terror Ops, to Defend Borders

A Turkish defense company is set to introduce a series of new drones with high-tech capabilities to be used in anti-terror and security operations, Hurriyet reported on May 7.



The new drone family, which was developed by STM Defense Technologies and Engineering Co. for the Turkish Armed Forces and the Undersecretary of Defense Industry (SSM), will first be exhibited at the 13th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) between May 9 and 12 in Istanbul.



STM’s “kamikaze drones,” which have the capability to strike and hit, and autonomous drones, which are equipped with artificial intelligence algorithms for monitoring, will be used together in operations.



One of the drones is “Alpagu,” which means a brave person who fights against an enemy. The Alpagu drones, which can be used both autonomously or manual, have fixed wings and can be launched from a lancer. This drone can be made ready in just 45 seconds, according to the report.



“Doğan,” which was developed for monitoring purposes and uses artificial intelligence algorithms, has fairly high optical zooming capabilities and high flight performance.



The Doğans are planned together with kamikaze drones, such as the Alpagu and “Kargu,” during security operations, according to the report.



IDEF has been held every two years since 1993 in Turkey with the attendance of both governmental and business sector representatives from around the world.



The four-day event will be held under Turkey’s auspices and under the management and responsibility of the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation. It will be hosted by the Defense Ministry.



During the high technology defense industry fair, nearly 800 companies from more than 50 countries will present the latest vehicles, equipment and systems used in defense, security, maritime, aviation and space industries, as reported by Anadolu Agency.



Additionally, the fair will host 493 high-level foreign delegates, including ministers, deputy ministers, chiefs of general staff, army commanders and defense procurement officials from 76 countries and international institutions.