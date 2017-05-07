Bulgaria’s New EU Commissioner Very Likely to Become in Charge of Digital Economy

‘’The fact that one of the Deputy Premiers will be in charge of the judicial reform proves that this reform is one of the biggest priorities of the current Bulgarian cabinet’’, Deputy Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva told the Bulgarian Radio on Sunday.

‘’I believe that the reform in the judicial sphere and the reform in the country’s education are among the most important reforms Bulgaria has to make’’, she added.

Ekaterina Zaharieva did not name Bulgaria’s next EU Commissioner, but mentioned that the nominee ‘’is very worthy candidate and perhaps Bulgaria’s strongest nomination at present’’.

‘’The new Bulgarian EU Commissioner is very likely to become in charge of digital economy’’, Ekaterina Zaharieva also said.