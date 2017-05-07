Bulgarian Teachers to Receive 15% Pay Rise on September

‘’The salaries of the Bulgarian Teachers will increase with 15% on September 1’’, Bulgaria’s Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev announced on Sunday, according to BNR.

Minister Valchev pointed out that the Education Ministry would fulfill the programme of the Bulgarian cabinet, according to which the teachers’ salaries would increase twofold by the end of the mandate of the current government.

Tanya Mihailova, director of the Professsional High School of Engineering and Precision Optics M.V.Lomonosov, was appointed the first Deputy Minister of Education and Science.