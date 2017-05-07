French Election Turnout 28.23% at Midday

France's Ministry of the Interior said the participation in the second round of the presidential election in France between the centrist Emmanuel Macron and the extreme right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen is 28.23%, reported AFP.



Participation is thus almost stable compared to the first round on 23 April (28.54%), but down from the second round of the 2012 presidential election, which amounted to 30 , 66% at the same time.