World | May 7, 2017, Sunday // 14:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: French Election Turnout 28.23% at Midday photo: pixabay.com

France's Ministry of the Interior said the participation in the second round of the presidential election in France between the centrist Emmanuel Macron and the extreme right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen is 28.23%, reported AFP.

Participation is thus almost stable compared to the first round on 23 April (28.54%), but down from the second round of the 2012 presidential election, which amounted to 30 , 66% at the same time.

Tags: France, elections
