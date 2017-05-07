Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics Group Team Wins All-Around in Sofia
photo : EPA/ BGNES
The Bulgarian rhythmic gymnastics group team led by Coach Vesela Todorova won the gold in the all-around from the World Cup in Sofia’s Arena Armeec, BNR reported.
Simona Daynkova, Madlen Radukanova, Elena Bineva, Teodora Alexandrova and Laura Traats scored the total of 36.550 points from the five hoops and the three balls & ropes routines.
Ukraine’s team is second in the all-around with a score of 36.050 points, and Belarus is third with 31. 750 points.
The Bulgarian group team is now looking forward to a new success at the upcoming European Championships in Budapest.
