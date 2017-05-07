On May 7 we mark the Radio and Television Day
Society | May 7, 2017, Sunday // 13:20| Views: | Comments: 0
photo: pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
On May 7, 1895, Russia’s scientist Alexander Stepanovich Popov presented for the first time to the Russian Physical and Chemical Society a device for broadcasting and receiving electromagnetic waves on a wireless principle.
On May 7, 1895, Russia’s scientist Alexander Stepanovich Popov presented for the first time to the Russian Physical and Chemical Society a device for broadcasting and receiving electromagnetic waves on a wireless principle.
Later, other devices allowing the practical use of radio waves were invented.
- » For the First time in History: Man Gets to the Bottom of Red Lake
- » The Rock Band MIRY With Concert on May 11
- » First Rehearsal of Kristian Kostov for Eurovision Went Successfully
- » Injured Man After Argument on Bus in’ Vladaya’
- » The Helicopter 'Kugyr' Flew Over 'Alexander Battenberg' Square
- » Downpour, Frost And Hailstorm on St. George's Day
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)