On May 7 we mark the Radio and Television Day

On May 7, 1895, Russia’s scientist Alexander Stepanovich Popov presented for the first time to the Russian Physical and Chemical Society a device for broadcasting and receiving electromagnetic waves on a wireless principle.

Later, other devices allowing the practical use of radio waves were invented.

