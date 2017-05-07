For the First time in History: Man Gets to the Bottom of Red Lake

Bulgaria: For the First time in History: Man Gets to the Bottom of Red Lake photo: pixabay.com

French speleologist and diver Frederic Swierczynski is the first man in history who went to the bottom of Red Lake near Imotski and succeeded, writes The Dubrovnik Times, quoted by Focus News Agency. The dive was done yesterday and lasted for four hours.

Swierczynski hit the bottom at 245 meters. It was expected that the dive would take around nine hours, but Frederic managed to get to the bottom considerably earlier. He also took sediment samples for the scientific part of this spectacular dive.

Red Lake is a famous Croatian attraction. It’s a sinkhole, containing a karst lake. It is known for its numerous caves and remarkably high cliffs, reaching over 241 metres above normal water level and continuing below the water level. The sinkhole is named after the reddish-brown color of the surrounding cliffs, colored by iron oxides.

