Nikolina Angelkova: ‘Many Bulgarians Prefer to Spend Their Holidays and Weekends in Bulgaria'

‘’Between 200,000 and 300,000 Bulgarians spend the national holidays abroad’’, Bulgaria’s newly-elected Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova told the Bulgarian National Television on Sunday.



However, many Bulgarians prefer to spend their holidays and weekends in Bulgaria.



The average monthly salary in the tourism sector should reach EUR 750 (BGN 1,500) by the end of the cabinet’s mandate, Nikolina Angelkova who also served as Minister of Tourism in Borisov 2 cabinet pointed out.



Minister Angelkova added the those plans are quite realistic, because they are based on real estimates.