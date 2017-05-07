Polls Open in France's Presidential Election
photo: pixabay.com
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Polls opened in France's presidential election on Sunday, with voters choosing between young centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a watershed vote for the country and Europe, reported AFP.
Polls opened in France's presidential election on Sunday, with voters choosing between young centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a watershed vote for the country and Europe, reported AFP.
The run-off election pits the pro-Europe, pro-business Macron against anti-immigration and anti-EU Le Pen, two radically different visions that underline a split in Western democracies.
- » Britain Awaits Local Election Results in Test for PM
- » Prince Philip Stepping Down From Public Duties
- » EU Immigration 'Likely to Continue For Some Years' After Brexit
- » Macron Says Le Pen's Project Risks 'Civil War' in France
- » EU Won't Halt US, Canada Visa Waivers
- » French Voters Skeptical Macron, Le Pen Have Answers On Key Issues
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)