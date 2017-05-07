Polls Open in France's Presidential Election

Polls opened in France's presidential election on Sunday, with voters choosing between young centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a watershed vote for the country and Europe, reported AFP.

The run-off election pits the pro-Europe, pro-business Macron against anti-immigration and anti-EU Le Pen, two radically different visions that underline a split in Western democracies.

