Bulgaria: Intense Traffic at Bulgaria-Turkey Border Checkpoints on Sunday photo : EPA/ BGNES

Tir trucks formed three kilometer-long line at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint on Sunday. Cargo Vehicles formed two kilometer-long line at Lesovo border crossing, BNR reported.

Traffic at Bulgaria-Greece, Bulgaria-Macedonia, Bulgaria-Serbia and Bulgaria-Romania border checkpoints is normal on May 7, data of the Bulgarian Chief Directorate Border Police show.

