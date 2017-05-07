Intense Traffic at Bulgaria-Turkey Border Checkpoints on Sunday
photo : EPA/ BGNES
Tir trucks formed three kilometer-long line at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint on Sunday. Cargo Vehicles formed two kilometer-long line at Lesovo border crossing, BNR reported.
Traffic at Bulgaria-Greece, Bulgaria-Macedonia, Bulgaria-Serbia and Bulgaria-Romania border checkpoints is normal on May 7, data of the Bulgarian Chief Directorate Border Police show.
