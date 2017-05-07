Ivo Angelov Silver Medalist at Novi Sad European Championship
photo : EPA/ BGNES
Bulgarian Ivo Angelov won the silver medal in the 59 kg weight class at the European Greco-Rom Wrestling Championship in Novi Sad, Serbia, BNR reported.
He lost the final 1:3 to the representative of Serbia Christian Friz who became the first Serbian wrestler with a continental title.
Ivo Angelov has won his sixth distinction from European Championships in his career.
He is Tbilisi 2013 European champion, and has further received three more silver and two bronze medals.
