Ivo Angelov Silver Medalist at Novi Sad European Championship

Sports | May 7, 2017, Sunday // 08:35| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Ivo Angelov Silver Medalist at Novi Sad European Championship photo : EPA/ BGNES

Bulgarian Ivo Angelov won the silver medal in the 59 kg weight class at the European Greco-Rom Wrestling Championship in Novi Sad, Serbia, BNR reported.

He lost the final 1:3 to the representative of Serbia Christian Friz who became the first Serbian wrestler with a continental title.
Ivo Angelov has won his sixth distinction from European Championships in his career.

He is Tbilisi 2013 European champion, and has further received three more silver and two bronze medals.

.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European Greco-Rom Wrestling Championship, ivo anglov, Novi Sad
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria