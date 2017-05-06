“Ludogorets”: Bulgarian Champion for Sixth Time

Photo: EPA/BGNES

The Bulgarian Team “Ludogorets” became the football champion of the country for the sixth time, reported sporta.bg.

The football players from the Bulgarian city Razgrad won with 3:0 as guests against “Lokomotiv” in a game of the 31st round in first league and quickly ensured their winning title.

The goals were scored by Anise in the 11th minute, Vanderson in the 75th minute and Nataniel  - 86th minute. 

