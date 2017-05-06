Karakachanov Will Work For Compulsory Military Service

The Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Bulgaria Krasimir Karakachanov remains a supporter of an introduction of the compulsory military service. He said that in an interview on Nova Tv this morning to mark the military parade and the Day of the Bulgarian Army, reported Dnevnik.

“I think that the Bulgarian youth needs to be prepared and educated in the spirit of patriotism and to be ready to defense their country”, he added.

By his words, the priorities are new weapons, a modernization of the army and an increase of the military readiness.

Karakachanov comment: “I feel good in the role of Defense Minister of Bulgaria. I realize that when the celebration is over, I enter the real problems of the Bulgarian military army.”