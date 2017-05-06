The Rock Band MIRY With Concert on May 11

Bulgaria: The Rock Band MIRY With Concert on May 11

On May 11, at club “Stroeja”, Sofia MIRY Live Band will return to the stage with a new cast.

The vocal singer Miryan Kostadinov will be accompanied by the solo guitar of Pitt Borisov. The two musicians are cousins and also very good friends. The energy on the stage will bekept under control by the drummer Vladimir Ivanov.

After the huge success of his new video singles "I Won't Pray" and “Blood Money”, Miry is already planning an album, which is expected to be released by the end of 2017.

The new group not only is going to play its new authors compositions in “Stroeja”, but also prepares a new setlist that includes songs by Twenty-One pilots, Rag’n’bone man, The Chainsmokers, Nirvana, The Black Keys, The Killers and etc.

Miryan Kostadinov became famous in Bulgaria with his performance of the "Jolene" song in the Bulgarian "X Factor" in 2014. He sang on the big concerts of the tv show and later started his musician career as an independent indie artist. 

The tickets are on sale in Eventim – 8 Leva, and 10 Leva – on the date.

More about the musicians and the event find here: https://www.facebook.com/events/804297413070446/

Tags: MIRY, Miryan Kostadinov, "I Won't Pray", “Blood Money”, album, Eventim
