Bulgaria: Tsvetan Tsvetanov: First Bill, Introduced by GERB, Is For Majority System Photo: EPA/BGNES

The first government bill, which will be introduced by GERB in the beginning of the next week, will be the bill for the majority voting system. That announced the Deputy Chair of GERB Tsvetan Tsvetanov in front of journalists in Zlatograd, reported Focus News Agency.

“I hope that our suggestions will be approved by the Parliament. We are obliged to do it because this is one of our promises to our voters during the election campaign. We will do everything possible to fulfill our words”,  said Tsvetanov.

The second bill will be for the concessions and if this bill will not be approved by the Parliament, Bulgaria will enter into a penal procedure, he explained. 

