First Rehearsal of Kristian Kostov for Eurovision Went Successfully

On Wednesday, the Bulgaria’s representative in Eurovision Kristian Kostov stepped up for the first time on the stage of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kiev. His first rehearsal went successfully, reported BNT.

The 2017 Eurovision team highly appreciated the performance of the young talent. His stage outfit was in the classic black and white with stunning and elegant graphics around him.

Kristian Kostov was one of the few that the journalists covering the singing competition applauded at the international press centre during his performance on the stage.

BNT also announced that the bookmakers determine the top spot for Bulgaria’s representative. His song “Beautiful Mess” is played in the centre of the Ukrainian capital.