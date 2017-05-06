Injured Man After Argument on Bus in’ Vladaya’

A young man was injured after an incident on a bus in “Vladaya” last night, reported bTV.

He was stabbed with a knife after having an argument with a 15-years old boy. By the version of the student, he was attacked by five men, then the knife fell from one of the attackers and he grabbed it to defense himself.

The reason for the argument is still not clear. The case will be investigated.

The injured man is 22 years old. He is rushed into “Pirogov” hospital without live threat.