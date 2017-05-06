President Radev: Actions Against the Alarming Tide from Armed Forces Needed
Photo: EPA/BGNES
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
In his speech for the Day of the Bulgarian Army President and Commander-in-Chief of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, Rumen Radev said that actions against the alarming tide from the Bulgarian armed forces are needed, reported bTV.
He called the Bulgarian politicians to recline to the military expertise more often and added that the acquisition of a modern military equipment is certainly needed but it is not the only condition for the military’s modernization.
- » Karakachanov Will Work For Compulsory Military Service
- » St. George's Day - Bravery Day and The Day of The Bulgarian Army Marked Today
- » Military Parade in Sofia to Mark Day of Valour on May 6
- » Migrant Wave From Turkey has Decreased by 80%
- » Joint Bulgarian-American Flight Drill Starts
- » Caretaker Government Places Gripen Jets Offer First
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)