President Radev: Actions Against the Alarming Tide from Armed Forces Needed

Politics » DEFENSE | May 6, 2017, Saturday // 11:45| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: President Radev: Actions Against the Alarming Tide from Armed Forces Needed Photo: EPA/BGNES

In his speech for the Day of the Bulgarian Army President and Commander-in-Chief of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, Rumen Radev said that actions against the alarming tide from the Bulgarian armed forces are needed, reported bTV.

He called the Bulgarian politicians to recline to the military expertise more often and added that the acquisition of a modern military equipment is certainly needed but it is not the only condition for the military’s modernization. 

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, military, military modernization, the Day of the Bulgarian Army
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria