Macron Is Object of “Massive Hacking Operation”

On the Sunday ballot, the staff of the leading French presidential candidate announced that it is an object of a massive and coordinated hacking operation, after which a big quantity of the online correspondence and documents, mixed with “fake” files are spread on Internet so as Emmanuel Macron to be compromised in the eyes of the electors. This information reported Dnevnik.

This was announced minutes before midnight, when the 40 hours of information’s silence before and after the voting, which is important not only for France but also for the European Union and NATO, began. Till 20:00 p.m. on Sunday, when the election’s day finishes, it is not allowed for the media to report such news.

The staff of Macron meets the same limits. This is why they do not have rights to share informations or statements for what happened.

The sociologists make predictions for the explicit winning of Macron with 60% vs 40% for Marine Le Pen, reported BNR.