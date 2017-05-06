The Helicopter 'Kugyr' Flew Over 'Alexander Battenberg' Square
Photo: Kristina Yordanova
With 100 meters height the helicopter "Kugyr" flew over the "Alexander Battenberg" Square in Sofia this morning, announced BNT.
The Bulgarian national flag was launched down from the helicopter.
Two "Kugyres" 704 and 711, which are a part of "Krumovo" airbase escorted the helicopter "MIG-17", which was the flag-bearer during the military parad.
