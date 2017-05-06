More Victims of The Anti-Government Riots In Venezuela

More Victims of The Anti-Government Riots In Venezuela

The disorders and clashes in Venezula continue, according to BNR. 

38 people are killed as the last victim is 20-years old demonstrator. 

The disaffection of the citizens continues more than a month. They, as well as the opposition, want new president's elections to be conducted and the former President Nikolas Maduro to be ousted.

Meanwhile 85 militaries from the Military of Venezuela were arrested because of the actions of the security forces against the protesters. That announced the opposition leader and governor of the Miranda State Enrike Kapriles. 

He also added that many people already want to leave the army but the authority does not allow. 

 

Tags: Venezuela, riots, victim, former President Nikolas Maduro, protesters
