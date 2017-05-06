St. George's Day - Bravery Day and The Day of The Bulgarian Army Marked Today

On May 6, Bulgarians celebrate St. George's Day, also honoured as Bravery Day and the Day of the Bulgarian Army.

The Ministry of Defence is warning people not to use drons in the area of the military parade today because of the risk of adverse events, reported BNR.

The celebration will start at the Monument of the unknown soldier. The Bulgarian patriarch and bishop Neofit sanstified the battle flags.

At 10:00 am today starts the parad on the Alexander Battenberg Square, involving over 700 members of various divisions of the Bulgarian army. This year it will be command by major-general Tsanko Stojkov. The airforce will also make an aerial demonstration.

By longstandig tradition, St. George's Day is also a Day of the pastors and the flocks. The name George is still one of the most spread names in Bulgaria.