St. George's Day - Bravery Day and The Day of The Bulgarian Army Marked Today

Politics » DEFENSE | May 6, 2017, Saturday // 08:31| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: St. George's Day - Bravery Day and The Day of The Bulgarian Army Marked Today Photo: EPA/BGNES

On May 6, Bulgarians celebrate St. George's Day, also honoured as Bravery Day and the Day of the Bulgarian Army. 

The Ministry of Defence is warning people not to use drons in the area of the military parade today because of the risk of adverse events, reported BNR.

The celebration will start at the Monument of the unknown soldier. The Bulgarian patriarch and bishop Neofit sanstified the battle flags.

At 10:00 am today starts the parad on the Alexander Battenberg Square, involving over 700 members of various divisions of the Bulgarian army. This year it will be command by major-general Tsanko Stojkov. The airforce will also make an aerial demonstration.

By longstandig tradition, St. George's Day is also a Day of the pastors and the flocks. The name George is still one of the most spread names in Bulgaria.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: St. George's Day, bravery day, Day of the Bulgarian Army, major-general Tsanko Stojkov, Neofit
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria