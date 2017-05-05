Government to discuss EU commissioner Candidacy on Wednesday
The governmental press service, quoted by BNR reports that in the course of today’s phone conversation with EC President Jean-Claude Juncker PM Boyko Borisov has promised that the candidate for a new Bulgarian EU commissioner will be proposed within a short term, as insisted by Mr. Juncker.
An application shall be discussed yet on Monday at the first sitting of the new government, the pm has assured.
