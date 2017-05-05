U.S. House Passes Healthcare Bill in Big Win for Trump

May 5, 2017, Friday
Bulgaria: U.S. House Passes Healthcare Bill in Big Win for Trump pixabay.com

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill on Thursday to repeal major parts of Obamacare and replace it with a Republican healthcare plan, handing President Donald Trump his biggest legislative victory but setting up a tough fight in the Senate, Reuters agency reports.

With the 217-213 vote, Republicans obtained just enough support to push the legislation through the House, sending it to the Senate for consideration. No Democrats voted for the bill.

