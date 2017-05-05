Vice President Yotova Participates in Azerbaijan-Held World Forum

Vice President of Bulgaria Iliyana Yotova is on a working visit to Azerbaijan till May for participation in the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held in Baku, BNR reported.

In her speech at the forum the vice president accentuated on the influence of extremism on young people.

The main reason for the radicalization of the young is not the lack of options. Out big goal should be to teach them how to understand the others, having respect for differences and values, the vice president pointed out.

Yotova is about to donate books to the Center for Bulgarian language and culture in the Azeri capital and to unveil an office of the Bulgarian-Azeri Palace of Trade and Industry in Baku.

