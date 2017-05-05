Rains in the western regions of the country will continue, according to Georgi Tsekov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



Massive thunderclouds will develop in the afternoon and evening across western and central Bulgaria bringing thunderstorms. Heavy rains at places, chances of hailstorm. Slight southeasterly wind that will gradually become northwesterly in the evening and at night. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 19°C and 24°C.



It will be variably cloudy along the Black Sea Coast. Slight southeasterly wind with maximum air temperatures 16°C-18°C. Sea water temperature is 13°C-15°C.



Storm clouds will form in the mountains with spells of brief thundery showers. Moderate southwesterly wind that will become westerly and increase in the evening. Maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 17°C, at 2000 meters - about 8°C.