N. Korea Accuses CIA of Plot to Assassinate Kim Jong-Un
photo: BNGES
North Korea on Friday accused the CIA of plotting with South Korea to assassinate the isolated country's leader Kim Jong-Un, amid soaring tensions in the flashpoint region, APF reported.
The CIA and Seoul's Intelligence Services have "hatched a vicious plot" involving unspecified "biochemical substances" to assassinate the hermit state's young leader during public ceremonial events in Pyongyang, the Ministry said in a statement carried by state media.
