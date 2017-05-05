N. Korea Accuses CIA of Plot to Assassinate Kim Jong-Un

May 5, 2017, Friday
Bulgaria: N. Korea Accuses CIA of Plot to Assassinate Kim Jong-Un photo: BNGES

North Korea on Friday accused the CIA of plotting with South Korea to assassinate the isolated country's leader Kim Jong-Un, amid soaring tensions in the flashpoint region, APF  reported.

The CIA and Seoul's Intelligence Services have "hatched a vicious plot" involving unspecified "biochemical substances" to assassinate the hermit state's young leader during public ceremonial events in Pyongyang, the Ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

