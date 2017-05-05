St. George’s Day in Yakoruda – a Romantic Journey on the Narrow-Gauge Railway

In the early morning of St. George’s Day, people from all over the country will take a journey back in time to get in touch with the beauty of nature and the purity of the human soul.



And while the train is moving along the narrow-gauge line from Septemvri to Dobrinishte, people will be preparing for celebration on the meadows near the town of Yakoruda, quoted by BNR.



For a second consecutive year, the people from Yakoruda will share the feast St. George with people from near and far. Organizer of this meeting is the Save the Narrow Gauge Railway Association, which promises to turn the celebration into a tradition.