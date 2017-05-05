Turkey Court Rejects Wikipedia Appeal Over Blocking
photo: pixabay.com
A Turkish court on Friday rejected an appeal by the Wikimedia Foundation against the blocking of access in Turkey to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, AFP said.
The first magistrates court in Ankara threw out the appeal filed earlier this week by the Wikimedia Foundation, which owns the domain name for Wikipedia, the state-run Anadolu news agency said. The ban had been imposed on Saturday and remains in place.
