Donald Tusk: ‘Bulgarian Government is Key Partner in Balkans’

In a telephone conversation with PM Boyko Borisov President of the European Council Donald Tusk stated that he relied on the Borisov 3 cabinet as a key partner for the stability in the Balkans, according to BNR.



While hailing the responsible attitude of the government to the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of EU in 2018, Mr. Tusk underlined that it would be yet another possibility for Sofia to have its constructive role in coping with the challenges and the defending of the common European values.



Borisov assured that Bulgaria would remain a consistent protector of the Euro-Atlantic integration, actively participating in the join efforts for the successful development of the EU.