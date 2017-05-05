President Radev Calls For Attention to Urgent Issues in Sphere of Defense

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 5, 2017, Friday // 13:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: President Radev Calls For Attention to Urgent Issues in Sphere of Defense photo : EPA/ BGNES

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, Rumen Radev said that serious attention should be paid to urgent issues concerning the sphere of defense and the prospects for the development of the armed forces, BNR reported.

A long-term policy to end the dangerous downward trend in armed forces and to promote the social status and prestige of the military profession was also needed.

Political and higher military leadership in the country faces a major challenge to find a balance between the human factor and material resources, in order to build military capabilities in the most effective way, the head of state added.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: defense, Rumen Radev, military
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria