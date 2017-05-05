President Radev Calls For Attention to Urgent Issues in Sphere of Defense

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, Rumen Radev said that serious attention should be paid to urgent issues concerning the sphere of defense and the prospects for the development of the armed forces, BNR reported.



A long-term policy to end the dangerous downward trend in armed forces and to promote the social status and prestige of the military profession was also needed.



Political and higher military leadership in the country faces a major challenge to find a balance between the human factor and material resources, in order to build military capabilities in the most effective way, the head of state added.